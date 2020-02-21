|
Mystic - It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Torkelson announce her passing after a 17-month long battle with Leukemia Feb. 16, 2020. She passed peacefully in Seattle, Wash. with her husband George, daughter Denise Zamoider and son Drew Torkelson by her side.
Karen was raised in San Diego, Calif. and moved to Groton in 1995, where her and George lived until 2018 when they set out on their retirement RV journey. Her proudest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren, Damien, Nikolas, and Jackson. She stood by George during his 26-year navy career and subsequent 10-year career. Karen's life passions were caring for others and cooking. She spent years volunteering her service for veterans and the elderly.
Karen is predeceased by her father, Melvin Veale and will be remembered lovingly by her mother Margaret; brothers, Gary, Alan, Tim, Ronald, Donald, James and Mel and their families; as well as so many extended friends and family members she called "Framily".
A service will be set for San Diego in March and a celebration of life at a future date in May, in Groton. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2020