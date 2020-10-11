New London - Katharine "Katie" Chelsea Barrila, 27, of New London, died unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Born Nov. 22, 1992, in Norwich, she was the daughter of Mark Barrila of Niantic and Michele Quinn of East Lyme.
She was a graduate of East Lyme High School, Class of 2010. Her family knew her as a kind and loving person. Katie had a deep passion for music, and a great talent for singing and song writing. She also enjoyed learning to play guitar, and often played and sang along to her favorite songs for family and friends. She also enjoyed other forms of art, and had a gift for drawing and unique photography. She loved her huge family, and would rarely miss a family function. She was an adored granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunt and niece. She also enjoyed playing games such as Animal Crossing with her sister and nephew. Katie had a quiet sense of humor, and to hear her laugh was always a special moment.
Katie is survived by her mother and her partner, Michele Quinn and Eric DeFronzo of East Lyme; father and stepmother Mark Barrila and Noelle Fox of Niantic; grandparents, Robert and Barbara Doyen of Old Lyme; Arlene Barrila of East Lyme; and Helene Quinn of Hudson, Mass.; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Matthew Fergione of Groton; and nephews, Boston and Roman Fergione of Groton. She is predeceased by her grandfathers, Francis Barrila and J. Lewis Quinn.
A private celebration of Katie's life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katie's memory may be made to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), which offers peer-based support, services and resources to those suffering from mood disorders in the form of local support groups and extensive additional resources.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
to leave the family an online condolence.