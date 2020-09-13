Ledyard - Our beloved daughter, mother, sister, niece and friend to many, Katharine Dawn "Katie" Teper, 41, of Ledyard, entered eternal life peacefully Aug. 25, 2020. Born in New London, Sept. 21, 1978, Katie grew up in Montville and attended Montville High School, Eastern Connecticut State University, and received her Master of Social Work degree from Rhode Island College in 2010. She worked as a psychotherapist in private practice.
Katie was a devoted mother and loved theater, music and dancing. We will always remember her beautiful smile, her caring personality and her enthusiastic spirit. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Katie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Katie leaves behind her parents Carolyn Arnio Hogg and Andrew Mellisy; stepfather Randall Hogg; brother David Mellisy and fiancée Anna Miller; children Natalie Teper and Harrison Teper; former husband Scott Teper and his parents Cinda and Richard Teper; stepson Sam Teper; aunts Liz Canales and Kathleen Lennon; uncles Ted Arnio and Michael Mellisy; cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her uncle Richard Arnio.
Arrangements are private due to COVID-19, but a Celebration of Life for Katie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit Natalie and Harrison at https://gf.me/u/yuvdas
