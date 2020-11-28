Lakeland, Fla. - Katherine Morrill Busch, 82, of Lakeland, Fla., went to be with our Lord Nov. 24, 2020. She leaves behind her son Kurtis Palmer and his wife Ramona and son Kurtis, Stephen Palmer and wife Laurie, sons, Eric and Mark; and her daughter Pamela Theis and husband Joseph, sons Ryan and Jacob. Katherine also leaves behind her sisters, Leberta Hamel of Florida, Julia Clark of Connecticut; and many family members. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Earl and Jenny Morrill; her husband Ernest Busch; and sister Oletha Ryalls. Katherine requested no funeral services, and asked we remain joyful. She's in the arms of our Savior, Christ Jesus.



