|
|
Old Lyme - Katherine (Barocci) Catalano Venture, 82, of Old Lyme, left this world Dec. 15, 2019. She was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis. to the late Louis and Mary Barocci. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Barocci; and an infant brother, known as Baby Barocci. She was the cherished wife of the late Richard Venture. She leaves her three children, Andrew Mortali, Kate (Brian) Straub and Christopher Catalano; and her brother Thomas (Monica) Barocci to miss her vibrant personality, dazzling intellect, quick wit and hearty laughter. In addition to a multitude of dear friends, she leaves three nieces; two nephews; three step-grandchildren; several grand-nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Danny, to mourn her.
Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the House of Peace in Milwaukee, Wis., www.capuchincommunityservices.org, or another .
Swan Funeral Home, Old Saybrook is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019