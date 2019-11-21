|
|
Waterford - Katherine Menghi, 56, of Waterford entered eternal peace in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, 2019.
Katherine was born in New London Sept. 16, 1963, the daughter of Albert Menghi and Carol Baker Menghi. She was a graduate of the former Southeast Technical School (Grasso Technical School), and had been employed as a telephone operator for SNET and later A T & T.
She was predeceased by her brother Albert Menghi; father Albert O. Menghi; and mother Carol (Baker) Menghi. She is survived by her aunt Cynthia (Zuliani) Baker; her nephew Matthew Menghi; her beloved chocolate lab Harley; and many cousins.
Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in The Day on Nov. 21, 2019