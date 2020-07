Or Copy this URL to Share

Waterford - Kathleen A Teague, 71, died July 25, 2020.



In all her endeavors, Kathy kept the spirit of Jesus alive.



Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with her care. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.



