Kathleen Ann (Wirth) France
Waterford - Kathleen Ann (Wirth) France, a 30-year resident of Waterford, passed away suddenly Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Kevin R. France; and a brother, Joseph P. Wirth, both of Quaker Hill. She was predeceased by her brother Theodore of New Jersey; and parents, Theodore and Maureen Wirth of Quaker Hill. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was raised in Pompton Plains, N.J. and was a graduate of Pequannock High School, Class of 1974, where she was active as a student athlete. She continued her education, attending the University of Cincinnati School of Urban Planning and Design. She met her husband while both were employed at Grand Catalog Showrooms in Wayne, N.J. and were married in October of 1979. They resided in Fayson Lakes, N.J. before relocating to Connecticut to be closer to her parents, who owned the Barn Shops antique store in Niantic at the time.

She moved to Connecticut in 1988, splitting her time between seasonal stays in Pleasure Beach Community and Quaker Hill. She was an avid animal lover, always being with at least one, if not two dogs, and having owned and cared for several cats. She was known to enjoy camping, reading historical accounts and all things Americana, as can be attested to by her personal collections.

Donations in her name can be sent to the Connecticut Humane Society located at 169 Old Colchester Road in Waterford, CT 06375. All funeral and gravesite arrangements will be privately handled with immediate family only. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with handling the arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
