IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of KATHLEEN M. BALIZET Oct. 30, 1954 - Sept. 5, 2014 Fifth Year Anniversary Though you're no longer with me Everyday I find in one way or another you're always back there in my mind I might hear a piece of music, or a song and at once my mind is stirred back to a treasured moment the two of us have shared I never try to stop them I let them just flow through It's just my way of spending time Once again with you Dearly Missed, Philip _______________________ Mother - Meme Sadly Missed And Loved By, Kara, Todd, Tully & Rory
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019
