Kathleen Kostelos Obituary
Norwich - Kathleen Kostelos, 90, of Norwich passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. In 1954 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in New London, Kathleen married her loving husband James Kostelos who predeceased her 22 years ago.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov 15, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St., Norwich. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with burial immediately following at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.

Labenski Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019
