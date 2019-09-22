Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fountain Hill Cemetery
57 High Street
Deep River, CT
Kathleen Lombardi


1924 - 2019
Kathleen Lombardi Obituary
Deep River - Kathleen Lombardi, 95, of Deep River, was born Sept. 12, 1924, and passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Samuel and Jennie (Trabucchi) Sbona.

Kathleen leaves behind her beloved husband, Rocco, of 39 years along with her children, Judith Rudsinski of Rapid River, Mich., and Maureen Hyde of Inverness, Fla; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street in Deep River.

To visit the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home website, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019
