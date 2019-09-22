|
Deep River - Kathleen Lombardi, 95, of Deep River, was born Sept. 12, 1924, and passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Samuel and Jennie (Trabucchi) Sbona.
Kathleen leaves behind her beloved husband, Rocco, of 39 years along with her children, Judith Rudsinski of Rapid River, Mich., and Maureen Hyde of Inverness, Fla; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street in Deep River.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019