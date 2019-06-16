Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Louise Hoffman

Obituary Flowers

Kathleen Louise Hoffman Obituary
Mystic - Kathleen Louise Hoffman, 73, of Mystic, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Louise was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Hoffman for 37 years.

A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Calvary Church in Stonington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Nursery School, 27 Church Street, Stonington, CT 06378.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.