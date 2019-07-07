|
Mystic - Kathleen Louise Hoffman, 73, of Mystic, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Louise was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Hoffman for 37 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Calvary Church in Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Nursery School, 27 Church Street, Stonington, CT 06378.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019