Norwich - Kathleen (Kathy) M. Counihan of Norwich passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2019, at the Norwichtown Rehabilitation Center at the age of 75.
Kathy was born on April 27, 1944, daughter of Helen (Carroll) and James Maine. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1962 and married her best friend and love of her life, Leone Counihan of Norwich, on May 1, 1965. Kathy was a lifelong Norwich resident, who loved to spend time with family and friends. Her love and devotion for her family, and willingness to help those in need will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Kathy will be sadly missed by her sons, Leonard (Jeanette) of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Sean (Tecia) of Lake Ridge, Va.; nephew, Daniel Maine of New Haven; siblings, James Maine (Ann) of Houston, Texas, Ellen Dalton (Mark) of East Lyme, Anne Dolan of Preston, and Damian Maine (Nancy) of New Britain; grandchildren, Brendan (Sara) of Alexandria, Va., and Bianca of Rathdrum, Idaho; step-grandchildren, Tyler Lee of New York, N.Y., Tricia Lee of Fort Worth, Texas; Nicholas Molisani of Fort Wayne, Ind.; step-great-grandchild, Maleeya Dennis of Fort Worth, Texas; dear friends, Steven and Patricia Pemberton of Norwich, Susan Sanborn of Norwich; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Leone Counihan, her parents, and brother, John Maine.
The funeral will assemble on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave., Norwich, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick Cathedral, 211 Broadway, Norwich. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to "the Fund for Saint Bernard," Saint Bernard School, Uncasville, CT.
Published in The Day on Sept. 2, 2019