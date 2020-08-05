Niantic - Kathleen Martin, 73, of Niantic died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home with her son and her four-legged grandkids by her side. She was born March 7, 1947, in Hackensack, N.J. the daughter of Steve and Julia Kish. She earned her bachelor's degree from Russell Sage, and a master's degree from Rensselaer in Hartford. She retired as a Physical Therapist working with the VNA of SECT.
Kathleen spent her life giving to others. As a physical therapist for nearly 50 years, and as an active volunteer in both community and church organizations, she always found a way to help where she could. She was always active, whether practicing yoga, tai chi, or walking along the Niantic Boardwalk with her friends. But more than anything else, Kathleen was an amazing Mother, it truly was her life's work. Always so full of love, many of her son's friends also called her "Ma", with many saying that they wish she were their mother too. She was a gift to those who knew her. In the end, she passed away as she drove, a wee bit too fast for comfort, but with a full heart and strong faith.
Kathleen is survived by her son, James Martin, his girlfriend Ineliz Santana; her two canine grandchildren, Moo and Freya; her best friend and sister Judie Carpenteri; and many extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will be held at a later date in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic. Please were a mask and expect social distancing procedures to be in place. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com
