1/1
Kathleen Martin
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Kathleen Martin, 73, of Niantic died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home with her son and her four-legged grandkids by her side. She was born March 7, 1947, in Hackensack, N.J. the daughter of Steve and Julia Kish. She earned her bachelor's degree from Russell Sage, and a master's degree from Rensselaer in Hartford. She retired as a Physical Therapist working with the VNA of SECT.

Kathleen spent her life giving to others. As a physical therapist for nearly 50 years, and as an active volunteer in both community and church organizations, she always found a way to help where she could. She was always active, whether practicing yoga, tai chi, or walking along the Niantic Boardwalk with her friends. But more than anything else, Kathleen was an amazing Mother, it truly was her life's work. Always so full of love, many of her son's friends also called her "Ma", with many saying that they wish she were their mother too. She was a gift to those who knew her. In the end, she passed away as she drove, a wee bit too fast for comfort, but with a full heart and strong faith.

Kathleen is survived by her son, James Martin, his girlfriend Ineliz Santana; her two canine grandchildren, Moo and Freya; her best friend and sister Judie Carpenteri; and many extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will be held at a later date in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic. Please were a mask and expect social distancing procedures to be in place. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for photos, directions and the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
8604438355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved