East Lyme - Kathleen Mary McCarthy, 76, died May 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late May and Peter Lineen. Kathleen attended elementary and high schools in Brooklyn, N.Y. as well as Fordham University in New York City.



She was married for 53 of years to her beloved husband, Andrew T. McCarthy Jr. They lived in various New York communities finally settling in Springfield, Mass. in 1974 for the next 39 years. For many years, Kathleen was involved with the Springfield Sharks swimming team as an active supporter and board member, as well as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She also served on the Parish Council of St. Michael's Cathedral as secretary and Chair of the Bylaws Committee. Along with her husband, Andrew, they served for several years as facilitators of the Marriage Preparation program at the Cathedral. Kathleen was an active attendee at the various athletic, artistic and academic functions in which her four children were involved. Later in life, she continued that attendance and support at her 11 grandchildren's activities.



Kathleen worked in various administrative support roles at Mercy Medical Center, Springfield, Mass. and subsequently in the parent corporation, the Sisters of Providence Health System (SPHS). Her career culminated as the Executive Assistant to the President of SPHS. After 35 years with SPHS, she retired in 2010. Kathleen and Andrew ultimately settled in Niantic in 2013.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her son, Andrew McCarthy III; and her brother, Peter Lineen. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Mary), Krystn Hickman (Bruce), Adam (Elizabeth); and her daughter-in-law, Carla. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Andrew, Delia, Kristjana, Liam, Kieran, Philip, Justin, Anthony, Juliana, Mariana and Bobby. Kathy is also survived by her sister, Patricia Durkin (John); sister-in-law, Deanna Lineen; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial. A burial ceremony and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date to include all who love Kathy. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with charge of funeral services.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic, CT, 06357.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store