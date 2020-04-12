|
Ledyard - Kathleen O'Brien, 64, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at W.W. Backus Hospital. Kathleen was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Annapolis, Md., the daughter of Raymond J. and Constance (Batey) O'Brien. Kathleen grew up in Mystic, and graduated in 1973, from Robert E. Fitch High School. Kathleen graduated in 1977, from Connecticut College with a degree in psychology. She continued her education at Wake Forest University and Southern Connecticut State University, obtaining a master's degree in special education.
She was employed as a special education teacher at the Mashantucket Child Development Center, where she touched many young lives. She recently had been employed with the Mashantucket Pequot Gaming Enterprise. Kathleen was an avid reader, enjoying a wide variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Kathleen is survived by her sister Sharon Rathbone of Ledyard; brother Raymond J. O'Brien Jr. of Ledyard; brother Sean P. O'Brien (Carolyn); and niece Amanda; and nephew Sean, all of Westerly. She was predeceased by her parents.
A memorial service for Kathleen will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff of the Backus CCU for the wonderful care and comfort they gave Kathleen.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020