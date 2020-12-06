New London - Kathleen Sugrue Sitty of New London passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Kathleen was born in New London, the daughter of Daniel and Bridget Sugrue.
Kathleen graduated from New London High School and Mitchell College with honors, and then attended the University of New Haven. She was employed by Southern New England Telephone Company in New London, starting as a secretary, working up to instructor and facilitator of customer service, and later promoted to their senior management team in New Haven, often traveling to other locations to assist in their operations. She assisted Governor John Dempsey during her assignment with SNET.
Kathleen married her late beloved Albert Sitty and resided in Niantic, before moving back to the family home close to the water in New London where she resided for many years. She was a member of the St. Joseph choir, which she enjoyed immensely, and was a member of the New London Republican Town Committee.
She was predeceased by her parents, who were born in County Kerry, Ireland. They settled in New London to raise their family. Kathleen was predeceased by her brothers, John and Daniel Sugrue of Waterford; as well as an infant James Patrick; and her sister Mary Sugrue Gobeli of East Lyme.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church, 149 Squire Street, New London. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Please do not send flowers, but instead contribute to St. Joseph's Church for Memorial Masses to be celebrated. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting her family with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
to sign the guestbook, or to share a memory.