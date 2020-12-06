1/1
Kathleen Sugrue Sitty
New London - Kathleen Sugrue Sitty of New London passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Kathleen was born in New London, the daughter of Daniel and Bridget Sugrue.

Kathleen graduated from New London High School and Mitchell College with honors, and then attended the University of New Haven. She was employed by Southern New England Telephone Company in New London, starting as a secretary, working up to instructor and facilitator of customer service, and later promoted to their senior management team in New Haven, often traveling to other locations to assist in their operations. She assisted Governor John Dempsey during her assignment with SNET.

Kathleen married her late beloved Albert Sitty and resided in Niantic, before moving back to the family home close to the water in New London where she resided for many years. She was a member of the St. Joseph choir, which she enjoyed immensely, and was a member of the New London Republican Town Committee.

She was predeceased by her parents, who were born in County Kerry, Ireland. They settled in New London to raise their family. Kathleen was predeceased by her brothers, John and Daniel Sugrue of Waterford; as well as an infant James Patrick; and her sister Mary Sugrue Gobeli of East Lyme.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church, 149 Squire Street, New London. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Please do not send flowers, but instead contribute to St. Joseph's Church for Memorial Masses to be celebrated. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting her family with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 5, 2020
Snazzy and fashionable Kathy will be missed. A sparkly bright spot to any day especially a dreary one. She so missed her husband. I pray that it is so and they rest peacefully in paradise together. My deepest sympathy to all who loved her that will cary on here on planet earth, until they meet again.
Ann Buonocore
Friend
December 5, 2020
Rest In Peace, Kathleen. As my Godmother through my life, you created so many treasured memories as well as the lifelong friendship that you and Albert shared with my father, Alan Driscoll. You have joined so many that loved you in heaven.
Scarlett Driscoll
Family
December 5, 2020
My condolences to everyone.
Ernie Babcock
Friend
