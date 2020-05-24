Waterford - Kathryn (Potkay) Bogue, 70, of Waterford passed away May 21, 2020, at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton.
She was one of four girls to Raymond and Anna Potkay, born April 24, 1950. Kathy was a lifelong resident of Waterford. Her latest employment was at Pfizer as an administrative assistant.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years John E. Bogue; her children, John Bogue (Tammy) of East Lyme, Julie Bogue (Glenn Colvin) of Clinton, and Raymond Bogue (Brianna) of Waterford; and her four grandchildren, Makayla, Jordyn, Brandon and Jameson. She is also survived by her three sisters, Eileen Olynciw, Janis Szepkouski and MaryAnn Lovin, all of Waterford.
Kathryn was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and she enjoyed being able to spend so much time with them. Kathryn enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises. She typically cruised twice a year with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed playing bingo and, when her kids were young, they all enjoyed many weekends of camping. In most recent years, Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and collecting rocks with them.
Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, the graveside service will be private. A Celebration of Life with be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Association of CT, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Kathryn's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.