Noank - Kathryn (Voit) Collin, 81, of Noank died Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the Wife of the late Laurier L. Collin, who was a World War II veteran, and resided in Noank for the past nine years.



Born in New London, she was the Daughter of the late Rudolf and Elsa (Schmitt) Voit. Kathryn attended local schools and was a graduate of NFA Class of 1955.



Kathryn loved traveling the Eastern Seaboard, enjoyed making ceramics, and had the most beautiful soprano singing voice. Her true passion, however, was her strong affection for animals, from her numerous small breed dogs, to her two miniature horses. She also enjoyed traveling to Churchill Downs and enjoyed visiting horse farms in Kentucky on many occasions, making lasting friendships with horse enthusiasts over the years.



She is survived by her son, Michael R. Collin and his Wife Rachelle of Mystic; brother, Rudy F. Voit of North Carolina; sister Jeanne V. Barakat of Troy, Mich.; sister-in-law, Claire McManus of Baltic; as well as nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



A calling hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. After the service, there will be a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 43 Hatch St. in Mystic.



Given Kathryn's love for animals, please consider a donation in her memory to the Groton Animal Foundation, 68 Groton Long Point Rd., Groton, CT 06340. Published in The Day on July 25, 2019