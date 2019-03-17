Home

Kazmier Marion Stefanski

Kazmier Marion Stefanski Obituary
Uncasville - Kazmier Marion Stefanski, 81, of Uncasville passed away Friday, Mar. 15, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katie (Rogers) Stefanski.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 21, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 22, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
