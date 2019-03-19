Uncasville - Kazmier Marion Stefanski, 81, entered into eternal life Mar. 15, 2019, at his Uncasville home, in the company of his loving family.



He was born in New London, Oct. 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Anthony and Bronislawa (Konopka) Stefanski. Kazmier was a graduate of New London High School class of 1956. He retired from Robinson Paperbox in 1984 after sustaining a severe heart attack. He was given two days to live Mar. 2, 1984. Six months later he underwent aortic anuerysm surgery and was declared totally disabled. However, Kazmier endured and fought through every medical obstacle that came his way to remain with his family. He later underwent by-pass surgery with complications and continued his battle to survive and watch his family grow. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was a devout catholic who believed deeply in his faith and attended mass weekly.



He was the loving husband of Katie (Caroline Rogers) Stefanski. They were married Sept. 21, 1959. Just short of 60 years, they were a team that overcame strenuous hurdles but remained steadfast in their love. He was her "energizer bunny". Kazmier was able to find joy in life again when his oldest grandson was born. He became a "daycare Gaghi" instantly. His spirit was rejuvenated and his love of life shined through again! He became an avid golfer, a weekly bowler, a household carpenter and a perfect yard master. His lawn was always pristine and he took great pride in his home and family. He spent many years as an ASA umpire, coached Little League baseball for his son's team and went to every event that occurred in his grandchildren's life. In 2006, Kaz and Katie were able to become "snowbirds" in their beautiful Floridian home and enjoyed the warmth of the Florida sunshine. He enjoyed in his alone time in Florida with his wife but always looked forward to returning to his family. In 2018, he became a great-grandfather and the joy of his great-granddaughter brought him much happiness in his final year. He was a true gentleman and loved his family immensely. His continual drive and desire to fight for over 35 years was a true picture of what his family meant to him.



Besides his wife, Katie, he is survived by his three children, Robin Bonanno of Waterford, Darryl Stefanski (Wendy Witt) of Stonington, Kim Stefanski (Deb Pukas) of Waterford; his three grandchildren, Christopher Bonanno, Danyelle Estey (Danny), and Jeffrey Stefanski (Nicki); a sweet, special granddaughter, Lila Rose; great-granddaughter, Hadley Nicole; his sister-in-law, Ann along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers Edward, Anthony and Donald.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Montville Polish Club, PO Box 104, Uncasville, CT 06382



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 21, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 22, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.



To share a memory or send an online condolence to Mr. Stefanski family, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary