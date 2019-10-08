Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Kazmier Stefanski Oct. 8, 1937 - March 15, 2019 To Dad/Gaghi on your Birthday the day you left and gained your wings our hearts just broke in two. We wish you could have stayed with us but Heaven needed you. You were a very special person with kindness in your heart and the love we had together grows stronger now we are apart. We know we can not bring you back, although we wish it everyday, but a piece of us went with you the day you went away. We love you always and forever, Mom, Robin, Darryl, Anna, Kim & Deb, Christopher, Danyelle & Danny, Jeffrey & Nicki, Lila & Hadley
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019
