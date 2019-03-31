Home

Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
Keith Barnes
New London - Keith W. Barnes, age 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. Keith was born on Dec. 8, 1953, in Saginaw, Mich. to Clare and Patricia Barnes. After school, his journey led him to Vermont and eventually, residing and raising a family on the Connecticut shoreline. Keith spent 10 years working for Guilford Saab/Land Rover and another 17 years working at Secor Subaru. Along with his many passions in life, such as, sports, reading and music, Keith had the innate ability to make friends wherever he went. He was an exuberant raconteur of fabulous tales embossed with a spit-fire wit and merriment, all of which revealed his empathy and delight in others.

Keith is survived by his father, Clare; his children, Kevin, Sarah and Skye; granddaughter, Norah; his brothers, Jay Barnes (Patricia), and Brian Barnes; his sisters Debra Horvath (Joseph), Karen Hutwelker (Jan), and Stacey Barnes; as well as his beloved significant other, Kathleen McLaughlin. We will all cherish his memory. Rest in peace, Keith.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019
