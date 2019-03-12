Stafford Springs & Niantic - Keith P. Kowalyshyn, of Niantic, formerly of Stafford Springs, died peacefully at home March 9, 2019, from lung cancer.



He was the beloved husband of Cheri Bradley-Kowalyshyn. Keith was born Oct. 13, 1952, to John Kowalyshyn, Jr. and the late Elinor (Spusta) Kowalyshyn in Stafford Springs.



Keith graduated from Windham Technical School and the Modern School of Welding. He worked at Stafford Printers, Linatex Corp., and Backus Motors in Stafford. He retired from the State of Connecticut Military Department at Camp Niantic in Niantic in 2014.



Keith loved NASCAR stock car racing, going to car shows, the New York Yankees, UConn basketball, and the New England Patriots. He loved living by the ocean and used to say living in Niantic was like being on vacation all year long. Keith was a member of the Westbrook Elks #1784. Until his illness he and Cheri spent their winter months in Pompano Beach, Fla., where he made many friends. In addition to his wife, Cheri, and his father, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Anita Bradley; his brother, Scott Kowalyshyn and his wife, Leigh; nephew, Luke; brother, Shawn Kowalyshyn and his wife, Kim; nephews, Jake and his wife, Brittany, Shawn and his wife Kylie; nieces, Ashley and her fiancé, Dan Shenkle; and Kate. He was predeceased by his mother, Elinor Kowalyshyn; father-in-law, Bob Bradley; and nephew, Brady Kowalyshyn.



Special thanks to his physical therapist, Pauline; hospice nurse, Rachel; and his health aid, Jim. Also, the neighbors of Giants Neck Heights Association, Denise, Lee, Joan, Johnny, Bob, Pete, Sheila, and Stafford friends, Colleen and Andy, who supported Keith and Cheri through his long illness. A visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs.



Memorial donations may be made to the West Stafford Fire Department, 144 West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or the Center for Hospice Care Southeastern CT, 225 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.