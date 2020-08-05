1/
Keith L. Knowles
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montville - Keith L. Knowles, 57, of Pequot Road, Uncasville died unexpectedly July 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 6, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pa. the son of Lawrence and Dolores Knowles.

Keith worked for many years as a dispatcher for Yellow Cab and later worked at Foxwoods Casino as a dispatcher. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

He is survived by his loving wife Annette Ficarra Knowles of 28 years; two sons, Jordan Knowles of Norwich and Matthew Knowles of Uncasville; one sister Patricia Knowles of Uncasville. His son Bryan Kiggins predeceased him.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Mary Cemetery, New London. There are no calling hours. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London are in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved