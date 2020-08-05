Montville - Keith L. Knowles, 57, of Pequot Road, Uncasville died unexpectedly July 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 6, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pa. the son of Lawrence and Dolores Knowles.
Keith worked for many years as a dispatcher for Yellow Cab and later worked at Foxwoods Casino as a dispatcher. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
He is survived by his loving wife Annette Ficarra Knowles of 28 years; two sons, Jordan Knowles of Norwich and Matthew Knowles of Uncasville; one sister Patricia Knowles of Uncasville. His son Bryan Kiggins predeceased him.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Mary Cemetery, New London. There are no calling hours. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London are in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
to leave the family an online condolence.