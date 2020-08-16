Waterford - Keith MacDougall, 65, of Waterford, entered eternal life Aug. 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1954, the son of Nellie (Lounden) MacDougall of Waterford and the late Donald MacDougall. He was a graduate of Waterford High School and worked in the family business, MacDougall Paving Company.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday Aug. 24, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Baltic. A complete obituary will appear in the next Sunday edition of the Day. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



