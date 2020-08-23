My name is Roxane Drost ( formally Esposito) and Keith and I dated for quite awhile in high school. I was several years behind him and we went to his senior prom together. We always remained friends.

I was deeply saddened today when I heard he had passed. It’s ironic because months ago and then again last week I searched him on Facebook and saw his last posting was in 2016. Why did I look him up last week which is the actual week he passed? Today, I also learned his memorial service is on August 24th, my daughters 21st birthday. Why am I writing this? Because I believe these events are not just coincidental and I hope his family can know and feel his spirit around them too. Keith was a kind, nice, gentle person who could light up a room with his dancing eyes and infectious big grin. My mom and I would always call him a big teddy bear and I remember how much she liked him too! I’m sure we will all miss his bear hugs! My deepest condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace.

Friend