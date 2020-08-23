1/1
Keith MacDougall
1954 - 2020
Waterford - It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of Keith MacDougall of Waterford, who entered into eternal rest Aug. 11, 2020, into the arms of his beloved wife, Chryssa. He was born Oct. 30, 1954, in New London to Donald "Mac" and Nellie MacDougall.

Keith was a 1972 graduate of Waterford High School. Keith was well liked and still remained friends with many of his classmates. Following graduation, Keith began working for the family paving business with his father and brothers, ultimately running the business with his brother Barry. He remained in the paving business for most of his adult life, and often delivered fuel during the winter months.

Keith enjoyed working with his hands and through his own efforts, became a skilled mechanic and "tinkerer." He was a fan of NASCAR and the Boston Red Sox, attending many games in his youth with his father and brothers. Keith made friends very easily. He was personable; with an infectious giggle, he always seemed to be laughing or smiling about something. Keith had many friends, including co-workers and those friends whom he also considered family. It was no surprise he was the person to call to point you in the right direction. His line was always, "I know a guy . . . ." He knew everyone and loved to make them laugh and smile.

In 1994, Keith met the love of his life, Chryssa Filiatreault, and the two were united in marriage in 1996. They were made for each other - she grounded him; and he adored her. Together they loved traveling to North Carolina to visit family. They were communicants of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Norwich, while making their home in Waterford and later, Baltic - closer to Chryssa's family.

Keith enjoyed life, making the most of every moment. Most of all, he enjoyed the companionship of Chryssa. She was his bedrock, but predeceased him in 2016. He missed her dearly and felt a tremendous loss. During the past several years, he endured his own health challenges, but during that time, he had another faithful companion, "Belle," their four-year-old husky mix. Belle remained by his side until the end.

In addition to his beloved Chryssa, he was predeceased by his father Don "Mac" MacDougall; brother Barry; and sister Donna. He leaves behind his mother Nellie MacDougall of Waterford; sister Colleen Bronit (Larry) of Waterford; and brother Kevin MacDougall (Paula) of Mystic; along with many nieces and nephews. Keith remained close with Chryssa's family, and had a special bond with Collin, who called him his "Pepe."

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Route 138 in Baltic. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required. Donations may be made in his honor to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be sent to Nellie MacDougall, 81 Fog Plain Road, Waterford, CT 06385.

Published in The Day on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Senior prom night 1972. Love Keiths sideburns!
Roxane Drost
Friend
August 19, 2020
Keith and I at his sisters house before his senior prom. 1972.
Roxane Drost
Friend
August 19, 2020
My name is Roxane Drost ( formally Esposito) and Keith and I dated for quite awhile in high school. I was several years behind him and we went to his senior prom together. We always remained friends.
I was deeply saddened today when I heard he had passed. It’s ironic because months ago and then again last week I searched him on Facebook and saw his last posting was in 2016. Why did I look him up last week which is the actual week he passed? Today, I also learned his memorial service is on August 24th, my daughters 21st birthday. Why am I writing this? Because I believe these events are not just coincidental and I hope his family can know and feel his spirit around them too. Keith was a kind, nice, gentle person who could light up a room with his dancing eyes and infectious big grin. My mom and I would always call him a big teddy bear and I remember how much she liked him too! I’m sure we will all miss his bear hugs! My deepest condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Roxane Drost
Friend
