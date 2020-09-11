1/
Kenneth Alan Jones
1956 - 2020
Waterford - Kenneth Alan Jones, 63, of Waterford entered eternal life Sept. 9, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1956, in New London the beloved son of Shirley (Gaudet) Jones of Waterford and the late Elmer Jones.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery at a time and date to be announced.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.

Published in The Day on Sep. 11, 2020.
