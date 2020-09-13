Waterford - Kenneth "Ken" Alan Jones, 63, of Waterford entered eternal life Sept. 9, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1956, in New London, the beloved son of Shirley (Gaudet) Jones of Waterford and the late Elmer Jones.



He was raised in Waterford, attending local schools, and graduated from Waterford High School. Ken later graduated from Johnson & Wales University with an AS degree in finance. He was self-employed as an independent owner insurance agent in Waterford. He volunteered for many years for the March of Dimes, coaching in Waterford Youth Basketball programs and the Neil Hoelck Basketball Tournament. Ken was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants.



Besides his mother, he is survived by his three sons, Matthew Jones of Chicago, Michael Jones of Boston and Mark Jones of Groton; a brother, Gary Jones of Uncasville; and a niece and nephew; and his longtime supportive companion, Nancy Shaw.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, with interment in St. Mary Cemetery at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Connecticut Chapter, 705 North Mountain Road, Suite G102 Newington, CT 0611-1411. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



