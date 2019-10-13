Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Kenneth "Ken" Allyn Obituary
Baltic - Kenneth "Ken" Allyn, 59, passed away Friday Oct. 11, 2019, after a valiant battle with multiple sclerosis.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or at https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019
