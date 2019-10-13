|
|
|
Baltic - Kenneth "Ken" Allyn, 59, passed away Friday Oct. 11, 2019, after a valiant battle with multiple sclerosis.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or at https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019