Mystic - Kenneth Arthur "Ken" Cote Sr., passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2020, with his two sons at his side. Kenneth resided for the past three years at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic, where he received expert and compassionate care. The Cote family is grateful for the consummate professionalism of both Pendleton and the hospice team of Hartford HealthCare. Ken was born in New London, Aug. 15, 1943, and spent his childhood and early adult years in the village of Noank.
The son of a fisherman, Ken was a savvy boatman, sharing his love of local waters with his own sons on numerous fishing, crabbing and eeling trips. He had a keen weather eye and, under different circumstances, would have made an outstanding meteorologist. He often frustrated his young sons with accurate predictions of rain, when the weathermen called for snow; but in retrospect, his clear-minded realism was a valuable lesson. Although he spent much less time on the water after his sons were grown, Ken surrounded himself with maritime reminders, including a cherished Ellery Thompson painting of the topsail fishing schooner on which Ken's father Emile had once worked.
Ken was employed at Electric Boat in Groton for the majority of his own working life. He rose from welder to general foreman during a career of more than three decades, helping to construct many of the fast attack and Trident submarines for which the company is renowned. That career, built on just a high school education, enabled Ken and his ex-wife Barbara to provide a wonderful home and college educations for their sons. Conservative by nature, Ken valued stability, which translated into a safe and secure environment.
Stability also characterized Ken's love of spectator sports. For his entire life, Ken rooted exclusively for New England teams, expressing a particularly deep devotion to the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He waited patiently, but not always optimistically, for the Sox finally to break the Curse of the Bambino in 2004; and the reign of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick was the only monarchy that Ken ever respected.
Ken is survived by his son Kenneth A. Cote Jr., his wife Gina and their sons, Ian and Nathan, all of Pawcatuck; his son Jason Edward Cote of Mystic; his sister Elizabeth and her husband Richard Overholt of Gales Ferry; and his ex-wife Barbara Stenzler, also of Mystic. He was predeceased by his father Emile Cote; his mother Elizabeth Cote; and his brother Donald. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.