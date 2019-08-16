|
|
|
New London - Kenneth D. Falconi, 76, of New London entered eternal life Aug. 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1942, in New London the son of the late Arthur and Grace (Farina) Falconi.
Mr. Falconi worked as the building supervisor at the New London Public Library and was a judge for the American Kennel Club Association.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and a full obit will appear, at a later date.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Aug. 16, 2019