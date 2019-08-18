|
|
New London - Kenneth Falconi, 76, of New London passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
"Kenny" was born Dec. 10, 1942, son of Arthur and Grace (Farina) Falconi. Survived by his sister Antoinette Smith of Oakdale; brothers, Robert and sister-in law Ann of Virginia, Leroy and sister-in-law Mariese of Quaker Hill. Predeceased by his sisters, Virginia Weigel and Marilyn Kovach. He is greatly loved by his 18 nieces and nephews and their spouses. Growing up he was everyone's "favorite uncle".
Kenny's many interest were reflected in his diverse employment choices. He did floral arranging in New York City and New London, worked at Mystic Seaport in the gift shop, was the owner of an antique store in Norwich and for many years worked at the New London Public Library retiring in 2003. Kenny was a member of the American Kennel Club. He was a respected world renowned Dog Judge for over 30 years. He had the honor of judging at Westminster twice. He was a dog breeder of poodles and shih tzus.
Kenny had a plethora of interests: he was a big spots fan watching tennis and NBA basketball, enjoyed gardening, the beach, was an avid reader, loved all music (Madonna, Cher) and was a fantastic dancer from jitterbug to present day dances.
He will be sadly missed by his sweet dog Amy.
We would like to thank his lifelong friends Peter Percy, Robert Paolino and Ron Veitch for their support.
Kenny's message, "I deeply love my family and friends and will always be grateful for their love and support throughout my life."
He will be truly missed.
Per his wishes there are no calling hours and burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019