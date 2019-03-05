Groton - Kenneth Carrol Fish, 94, of Groton, husband of the late Shirley (Berry) Fish, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Gladeview Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Old Saybrook. Born in Skowhegan, Maine, he was the son of the late Arnoub and Ellen (Sincere) Fish.

Ken proudly served his country as a sailor in the United States Navy during World War II. He saw action in the Atlantic and Pacific Flotilla off the coast of France on D-Day. Ken saw duty on the USS Beaver and USS Whipstock.

Ken and Shirley raised a family in Skowhegan Maine, working long hours in the local shoe industry to buy a home and support their family. Ken became a member of the Maine State Army National Guard, rising to the rank of platoon sergeant. Upon moving to Connecticut, Ken continued his Army career, becoming a 1st sergeant for C Troop 26th Calvary.

Ken is survived by five children, Richard D. Fish and his wife, Donna, of Greenville, N.C., Gale L. Fish and his wife, Linda, of Ivoryton, Galen L. Fish and his wife, Bonnie, of Wilmington, N.C., Debra Desroiser and her husband, Stephen, of Morrisville, Vt., and Kenneth C. Fish Jr. of Hope, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the future in Skowhegan, Maine, where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to House of Heroes, 300 Whitney Ave., Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06418. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary