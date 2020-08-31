Noank - Kenneth Franklin Richard, 96, formerly of Noank, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, in South Kingston, R.I. He was the husband of the late Virginia Rogers Richard, who passed away in 2017. Born in Pleasant Valley, Pa. May 4, 1924, Kenneth was the son of the late John L. Richard and the late Catherine Elizabeth Kozaine Richard.



Kenneth enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school and served in both World War II and the Korean War. He attended Barrington Bible College in Barrington, R.I. and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, he and his family moved from Newport, R.I. to Connecticut, where Kenneth taught for the Groton Public School System from 1956, until retiring in 1986.



Kenneth was an avid fly fisherman, even tying his own flies. He loved playing his banjo; and he was an amateur ham radio operator for many years. A talented artist, painting his first picture at the age of 18, he was a former member of the Connecticut Pastel Society, and exhibited in many art shows. Throughout his lifetime, he wrote poetry about growing up in rural Pennsylvania, nature and religion which resulted in two books of his poetry, "North Country Images" and "Down East Journeys: Looking Back."



Kenneth, a great-great-grandfather, leaves behind his daughter, Karen A Winterholer and husband Bryant of Goshen, N.H.; his son, Kenneth G. Richard and wife Betty of Narragansett, R.I.; six granddaughters: 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; a sister, Dorothy Calisti; a brother, Robert Richard; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Salopek; and his brother, John Richard Jr.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Union Baptist Church, 119 High Street, Mystic, CT 06355.



Arrangements are being handled by Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield, R.I. Burial will be private.



