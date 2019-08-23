|
|
Port Townsend, Wash. - Kenneth Gene Rowe, "Ken" or "Kenny" to his friends, died peacefully in his sleep the morning of Aug. 17, as the result of end stage dementia. He was lovingly attended by his caregivers at San Juan Villa Memory Care in Port Townsend, Wash., where he had lived for the past two years.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Stella Robeson and Everett Rowe, and most recently his wife Mary Grace Santaniello.
After Mary's death in 2015, Ken moved to Port Townsend to live near his son. He spent his last years enjoying live music and the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, directing his caregivers, and helping others when he could. Ken will be remembered for his ready smile, quick wit, and Dad jokes. Even when language escaped him he would communicate with gestures and facial expressions to get a laugh. His passing was unremarkable, as he would have liked, but his life has left an impression on many.
There will be no public memorial and donations can be made to the in memory of Ken Rowe.
Published in The Day on Aug. 23, 2019