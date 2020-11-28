1/
Kenneth H. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Kenneth H. Martin, 90, of Waterford, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was the widower of Carole Martin, who predeceased him in 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 1, in St. Paul Church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day. The Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved