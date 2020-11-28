Waterford - Kenneth H. Martin, 90, of Waterford, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was the widower of Carole Martin, who predeceased him in 2017.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 1, in St. Paul Church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day. The Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.



