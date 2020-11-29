1/1
Kenneth H. "Tiger" Martin
1930 - 2020
Waterford - Kenneth "Tiger" H. Martin, 90, of Waterford, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in Groton Aug. 27, 1930, the son of Amos and Flora Caldon Martin. He was the husband of Carole Martin, who predeceased him in 2017.

Mr. Martin was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marines. He retired from Pfizer after 34 years as a chemical operator. He was a communicant of St. Paul Church in Waterford. He was a member of the Seaside Council 17 Knights of Columbus, and a 59-year member of the Jordan Fire Company in Waterford.

Mr. Martin is survived by his daughter Jennifer Martin of Waterford; a son, Kenneth H. Martin Jr. of Little Rock, Ark.; daughter-in-law Nila; three grandchildren, Erica, Joshua and Adam; seven great-grandchildren, Trevor, Landon, Jackson, Jordan, Talon, Nova and Scott; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Amos, Adrian, Joseph, Robert and Alfred; and sisters, Flora, Lois and Roberta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 1, in St. Paul Church, Waterford, with entombment to follow in St. Mary Mausoleum. The Mass will be live streamed (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85467339727 , Meeting ID: 854 6733 9727). Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared on Ken's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
