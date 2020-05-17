RIP Ken. I hope your in Heaven with all the Angel's. You will be missed.
Brooksville, Fla. - Kenneth James Hagan Sr., 93, of Brooksville, Fla. passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Fall River, Mass. Aug. 27, 1926, son of John and Elizabeth Hagan.
Kenneth enlisted in the United States Navy at an early age and went on to proudly serve his country in three American wars, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years, retiring as a chief boatswain's mate. Kenneth served on board the Destroyer Escort USS Lake, operating in the Marianas, The Philippines and Okinawa operations during World War II. Kenneth also served as a tugboat master during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. In 1966, he retired from the United States Navy, and went on to work for the civil service in Groton for an additional 20 plus years. His passion was to eventually move to Florida, so not long after his retirement from the U.S. Civil Service in 1987, he moved to Barefoot Bay, Fla.
Kenneth was very creative with his hands and known for his beautiful nautical knot work and carpentry. He was a life member of the VFW Post 10210 Sebastian, Fla., DAV #67, American Eagles, Orioles and the Moose Club.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Barbara Hagan; son Kenneth J. Hagan Jr., (wife Betty) of West Haven; daughter Linda LaFaille, (husband Rich) of Westerly, R.I.; daughter Nancy Fichera, (husband Les) of Groton; grandchildren: Melissa and Jeremy Hagan, Sean M. Coleman, Jennifer Deeter, Janelle Parnell, Jonan Fichera and Jared Fichera; great-grandchildren: Bridgette and Sean M. Coleman Jr., Nicole Jewell, Morganne and Quinn Deeter, Taryn, Evan and Kaylee Parnell, Aaron and Ian Fichera, Kyle, Nathan, Landon and Kelci Swift; and one great-great-granddaughter, Siena Swift; his sister Barbara J. Cardente; as well as several stepchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne Golden Hagan; second wife, Doris Pulaski Hagan; his granddaughter Crystal Swift Korzeniewski; and 14 siblings.
Graveside services were held May 10, 2020, at Fountainhead Memorial Park in Palm Bay, Fla. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Hagan Family.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.