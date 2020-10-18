Or Copy this URL to Share

Waterford - Kenneth "Ken" Jones, 63, of Waterford, beloved son of Shirley (Gaudet) Jones, passed away Sept. 9, 2020.



Family and friends are to gather for a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in St. Paul Church Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Ave., Hartford, CT 06112, or St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT 06385.



