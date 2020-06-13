Groton - Kenneth "Ken" Leslie Hopkins Sr. passed away May 21, 2020, at home of natural causes. He was born Aug. 11, 1928, in Vinalhaven, Maine to Freeman S. and Gladies Bradstreet Hopkins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Murray, Alton and Lawrence Hopkins and Valois Young Jr.; and sisters, Elizabeth (Hopkins) McCormick and Evelyn (Hopkins) Renna.



He married Myrtle Mae MacDonald Mar. 1, 1949, in Vinalhaven. She passed in Dec. 1992. He also was predeceased by a stepson, Larry E. MacDonald. He is survived by his children: Elaine F. Rhines, of Gardner, Maine, Mary E. Sneddon, of Augusta, Maine, Kenneth L. Hopkins Jr., of Groton and Rosalie Hopkins, of Groton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken moved to Connecticut in 1956, making a career at Arwood Corporation in Groton. He kept active by walking and took almost daily walks around Bluff Point, often accompanied by one of his beloved Norwegian Elkhounds.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Maine. Arrangements were handled by Brooklawn Funeral Home and Abbey Cremation Services of Rocky Hill.



