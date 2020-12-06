Waterford - Kenneth Russell Chapman, 84, of Waterford, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. Ken was born Sept. 18, 1936, the middle child of 15 children, to Warren Buddington Chapman Sr. and Dorothy Madeline Winkler Chapman. He was predeceased by brothers: Ralph, Robert, Lawrence, Gary, Warren and Arthur; and his sisters, Barbara, Madeline and Betty.
Mr. Chapman was employed as a master plumber for Hickey's Plumbing, until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcella Louise (Hickey) Chapman; his daughter Marcella Lamoureux and her husband Steven of Quaker Hill; and his two grandsons, Marc and Lye Lamoureux, also of Quaker Hill; brothers, Alan, Lee and Ronnie; and sisters, Jackie and Caroline.
No funeral services are planned at this time. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London assisted the family. Condolences may be left on Ken's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
