1/
Kenneth Russell Chapman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Kenneth Russell Chapman, 84, of Waterford, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. Ken was born Sept. 18, 1936, the middle child of 15 children, to Warren Buddington Chapman Sr. and Dorothy Madeline Winkler Chapman. He was predeceased by brothers: Ralph, Robert, Lawrence, Gary, Warren and Arthur; and his sisters, Barbara, Madeline and Betty.

Mr. Chapman was employed as a master plumber for Hickey's Plumbing, until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcella Louise (Hickey) Chapman; his daughter Marcella Lamoureux and her husband Steven of Quaker Hill; and his two grandsons, Marc and Lye Lamoureux, also of Quaker Hill; brothers, Alan, Lee and Ronnie; and sisters, Jackie and Caroline.

No funeral services are planned at this time. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London assisted the family. Condolences may be left on Ken's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved