Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Shepherd Jr.


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Shepherd Jr. Obituary
Waterford - Kenneth C. Shepherd Jr. passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born in New London March 26, 1956, to Kenneth C. Shepherd and Alice Griswold Shepherd. He graduated from Ledyard High School in 1978. He married Mary DeLauro Oct. 26, 1991.

He is survived by his wife Mary; and 2 sons, Kevin C. Shepherd serving in the Army in North Carolina and Adam J. Shepherd of Bristol; his parents, Kenneth C. Shepherd in Würzburg, Germany and Alice Griswold Shepherd of Groton; sister Bonnie S. Pearson (husband Mark) in Eagan, Minn.; and Brother Scott G. Shepherd in Phillipsburg, N.J. Kenneth was predeceased by his sister Alison M. Shepherd.

Ken enjoyed fishing, especially with his sons. He was Retired and was a Long Haul Truck Driver. Funeral is private at the convenience of his Family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -