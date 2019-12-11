|
Waterford - Kenneth C. Shepherd Jr. passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born in New London March 26, 1956, to Kenneth C. Shepherd and Alice Griswold Shepherd. He graduated from Ledyard High School in 1978. He married Mary DeLauro Oct. 26, 1991.
He is survived by his wife Mary; and 2 sons, Kevin C. Shepherd serving in the Army in North Carolina and Adam J. Shepherd of Bristol; his parents, Kenneth C. Shepherd in Würzburg, Germany and Alice Griswold Shepherd of Groton; sister Bonnie S. Pearson (husband Mark) in Eagan, Minn.; and Brother Scott G. Shepherd in Phillipsburg, N.J. Kenneth was predeceased by his sister Alison M. Shepherd.
Ken enjoyed fishing, especially with his sons. He was Retired and was a Long Haul Truck Driver. Funeral is private at the convenience of his Family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 11, 2019