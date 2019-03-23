|
North Stonington - The passing of a great man, Kermit G. Cook, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, Mar. 19, 2019, at his home. Born Sept. 5, 1938, he was pre-deceased by his son Russ Cook.
He was a generous and loving man, who put all others before himself. He was a decorated veteran and Pfizer retiree. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Kermit leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce Cook; two sons Michael Cook and his wife Valerie Cook, Jon Cook and his wife Lynn Cook; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date with family members. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home 121 Main St., Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 23, 2019