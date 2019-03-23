Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit Gene Cook


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kermit Gene Cook Obituary
North Stonington - The passing of a great man, Kermit G. Cook, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, Mar. 19, 2019, at his home. Born Sept. 5, 1938, he was pre-deceased by his son Russ Cook.

He was a generous and loving man, who put all others before himself. He was a decorated veteran and Pfizer retiree. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Kermit leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce Cook; two sons Michael Cook and his wife Valerie Cook, Jon Cook and his wife Lynn Cook; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date with family members. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home 121 Main St., Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now