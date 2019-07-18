Montville - Kevin D. Tripp, 48, passed away peacefully at his parents' home July 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer and kidney disease. His parents and loving brother were by his side, and he was strong and courageous until the very end. He was born Sept. 26, 1970, in Haverhill, Mass. to Douglas Tripp and Margaret (Hayman) Tripp. He was a 1988 graduate of Montville High School and a 1992 graduate of UConn, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Kevin was most recently the store owner of Grist Mill Market in East Haddam, and in 1999 he was the owner of Doodlebug Toys in Niantic. He had an amazing talent for merchandizing, working as store managers for various retailers including PetSense, KB Toy Works, Toys R Us, CVS, and Brooks.



Kevin loved to travel and see new things, and he liked planning the trip just as much as the actual trip itself. He enjoyed working in the yard, mowing the grass, and designing and planting landscape areas. He was an avid reader.



Kevin's love for his family was unconditional and that love was reciprocated by his entire family. He was kind and selfless, worrying more about everyone else but himself. He received much joy from his cherished dogs, Spencer, Zoey, and Finn.



He is survived by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Letitia (Garcia) Tripp; his much-adored niece and nephew, Avery and Silas Tripp; aunts and uncles Barbara Turner, Betty Tibbetts, Richard and Karen Hayman, James Crozier, Kenneth and Lynda-Lee Tripp, Karen Tripp, Edward and Kathleen Ray, and Andrew Ray; long-time friend Patricia Crump; as well as numerous cousins.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Lily Hayman; paternal grandparents, A. Lawrence and Constance Tripp, and Margaret (MacNeill) Tripp; aunts Susan Crozier and Brenda Hayman; and uncles Neill Tripp, Marty Turner, and Richard Tibbetts.



Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20, with a Celebration of Life at noon at Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Tpke., Uncasville. At Kevin's request, please feel free to dress casually.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to: Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston MA 02116.



