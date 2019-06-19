Groton - Kevin E. Cyr, 61, of Groton, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.



He was born in Framingham, Mass. Oct. 6, 1957, the son of the late Pauline (McKay) Cyr and stepson of the late Ugo Abelli. He had been employed as an electrical engineer at Millstone for over 30 years, retiring just this month.



He graduated from Natick High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In school, he was well known for his academic achievements and playing baseball. He loved all Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots, a season ticket holder for over 30 years where he created amazing memories with his two loving daughters. He enjoyed playing golf with his beloved friends and enjoying mornings on the beach while reading his newspaper and drinking his Dunkin' coffee.



He was a kind, loving, warm hearted individual who always put others before himself. Even though his life here on earth was cut short, he touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his two daughters, Caitlin Williams and her husband Ronnie of Waterford, Courtney Cyr of Milford; two sisters, Susan Lamont and Deborah Bibo, both of Framingham, Mass.; his grandchildren Aiden and Avery Williams; and his loving nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Additional services will be held at the Everett, John & Sons Memorial Home in Natick, MA.



Condolences may be shared on Kevin's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary