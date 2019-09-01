|
Groton - Kevin L. Beeney, 66 of New Bern, N.C., formerly of Groton, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Kevin was born Aug. 5, 1953, in New London, the son of Donald and Norma Kilpatrick Beeney. He was married to Georgina Berry April 14, 1972, in Groton. They spent 47 wonderful years making memories and traveling the world together.
A hard-working man, Kevin spent his younger days as a carpenter at General Dynamics Electric Boat and finished his working days as a maintenance carpenter for Norwich Housing Authority. He liked to spend his spare time fishing and enjoying peace and quiet on his boat. He also found purpose in coaching youth sports, from football and baseball to basketball and softball. The number of lives he impacted and hearts he touched could be matched by no other. He not only taught lessons on the field, but off the field as well.
Kevin's biggest passion, by far, was his family. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them and his greatest pleasure came from playing with his grandchildren. He found joy in making others laugh with his jokes and his flawless "Wizard of Oz" impressions. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he was known for his amazing hugs.
Kevin is survived by his wife Georgina; his son Kevin L. Beeney Jr. and wife Tonia of Groton; daughter Laura Cotto and husband Thomas of Groton; his two brothers Donald Beeney Jr. (Bernadette) of Mystic and Kim Beeney of Groton, two sisters, Cathy Hall (Terry) of Ledyard and Cindy Burdick (Mark) of Norwich and his grandchildren, Thomas, Lily, and Charlie Cotto and Peyton and Lane Beeney. He was predeceased by his daughter Rachael Beeney. Kevin also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home located at 310 Thames Street. Friends may call from 10 a.m.until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to either Groton Little League, PO Box 365, Groton, CT 06340; or the Groton-Mystic Falcons, PO Box 760, Groton, CT 06340.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019