Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Kevin Beeney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Beeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin L. Beeney


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin L. Beeney Obituary
Groton - Kevin L. Beeney, 66 of New Bern, N.C., formerly of Groton, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Kevin was born Aug. 5, 1953, in New London, the son of Donald and Norma Kilpatrick Beeney. He was married to Georgina Berry April 14, 1972, in Groton. They spent 47 wonderful years making memories and traveling the world together.

A hard-working man, Kevin spent his younger days as a carpenter at General Dynamics Electric Boat and finished his working days as a maintenance carpenter for Norwich Housing Authority. He liked to spend his spare time fishing and enjoying peace and quiet on his boat. He also found purpose in coaching youth sports, from football and baseball to basketball and softball. The number of lives he impacted and hearts he touched could be matched by no other. He not only taught lessons on the field, but off the field as well.

Kevin's biggest passion, by far, was his family. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them and his greatest pleasure came from playing with his grandchildren. He found joy in making others laugh with his jokes and his flawless "Wizard of Oz" impressions. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he was known for his amazing hugs.

Kevin is survived by his wife Georgina; his son Kevin L. Beeney Jr. and wife Tonia of Groton; daughter Laura Cotto and husband Thomas of Groton; his two brothers Donald Beeney Jr. (Bernadette) of Mystic and Kim Beeney of Groton, two sisters, Cathy Hall (Terry) of Ledyard and Cindy Burdick (Mark) of Norwich and his grandchildren, Thomas, Lily, and Charlie Cotto and Peyton and Lane Beeney. He was predeceased by his daughter Rachael Beeney. Kevin also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home located at 310 Thames Street. Friends may call from 10 a.m.until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to either Groton Little League, PO Box 365, Groton, CT 06340; or the Groton-Mystic Falcons, PO Box 760, Groton, CT 06340.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now