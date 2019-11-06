Home

Kevin M. Carey


1955 - 2019
Kevin M. Carey Obituary
Groton - Kevin M. Carey, 63, of Groton passed away July 25, 2019, at his home in Groton. He was born Sept. 6 1955, in Seattle, Wash.

Kevin graduated from Fitch High School. He was a member of UA local 777, and was a welder for 30 years. He also worked for Kenyon Mechanical Services, Inc. Besides his love for welding, he loved the outdoors, traveling, exotic reptiles, motorcycles, art, cooking and the New York Yankees. Most of all, Kevin was a kind and caring friend who truly loved others.

Kevin is survived by his loving daughter Tiffany R. Carey of Ledyard; and four granddaughters, Mahailya Carey, Anaya Porter, Jevay Carey and Liana Lemay.
Published in The Day on Nov. 6, 2019
