Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Kevin M. Reagan


1953 - 2019
Kevin M. Reagan Obituary
Groton - Kevin M. Reagan, 65, of Buddington Road, Groton, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home as a result of heart complications. He was born Nov. 25, 1953, in New London to Blanche P. and William T. Reagan.

Kevin graduated from St. Bernard High School. He was employed for many years as an automotive technician. He also worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat and Mohegan Sun. He was last employed by The Day.

He was a loyal fan of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. Kevin had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed the loudest at his own jokes.

He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Reagan; gandson Jay Augmon; brother William Reagan; and sisters, Ann Marie Heym and Kathleen Lovetere. He also is survived by sister-in-law Margaret Reagan; and brother-in-law Michael Lovetere; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Robert Reagan; brother-in-law Richard Heym; and longtime companion Donna Geer-Grasmick.

A family Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019
